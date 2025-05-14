Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Shares Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.21. 8,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 20,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 2.98% of Sprott Copper Miners ETF worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sprott Copper Miners ETF

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

