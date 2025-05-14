STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $24.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $123,656.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,518,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,860,352.28. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,482,965 shares of company stock worth $24,523,688. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1,693.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4,086.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $940.99 million, a P/E ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 0.65.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

