Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FULT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,383,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,554,000 after purchasing an additional 285,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 673,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,010,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,770,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 675,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.