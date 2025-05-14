Stifel Financial Corp Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,393,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,264,000 after purchasing an additional 188,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 951,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 104,564 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 693,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFB opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

