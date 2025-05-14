Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,762 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

