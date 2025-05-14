Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$250.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$243.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAS.A. Desjardins upgraded Lassonde Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$205.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$213.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$229.60.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
