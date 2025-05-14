Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.31.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Up 3.4%

Insider Buying and Selling

AC stock opened at C$18.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.69 and a 12 month high of C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, Director Vagn Sorensen purchased 11,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$199,057.14. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry purchased 7,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,646.91. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,993 shares of company stock worth $538,251. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.