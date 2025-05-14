Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 96,454 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 60,056 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 45,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $159,815.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 684,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,852.44. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,205.50. This trade represents a 13.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,219 shares of company stock valued at $439,005. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

