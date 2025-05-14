Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 53,757 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,954 call options.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $191.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,815. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $80,116.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,648.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 591.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.