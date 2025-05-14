Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SoundHound AI Call Options (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 153,642 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical volume of 117,971 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOUN shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $1,400,061.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,764,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,793.28. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,554.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726 in the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

