Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,853 call options on the company. This is an increase of 434% compared to the typical volume of 908 call options.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Stock Performance

GLL opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of ProShares UltraShort Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

