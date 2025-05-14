Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,138 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical volume of 2,610 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100,894 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

