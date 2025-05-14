StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.40 target price (up from $3.20) on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

LiqTech International Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.00. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 76.05% and a negative net margin of 69.76%. On average, analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 207,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,182,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,129 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

