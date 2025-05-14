StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of PULM stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 96.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Free Report ) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Pulmatrix worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

