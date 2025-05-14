StockNews.com Upgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Buy

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

NYSE ALSN opened at $104.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.49. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

