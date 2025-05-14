StockNews.com Upgrades Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Hold

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.21. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.49 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 182,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

