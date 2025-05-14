StockNews.com Upgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Buy

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kelly Services Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $431.91 million, a PE ratio of -206.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 5,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

