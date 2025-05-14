StockNews.com Upgrades Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) to “Sell”

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SENS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Senseonics Stock Down 0.7%

Senseonics stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.05. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 362.30% and a negative return on equity of 842.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Senseonics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

