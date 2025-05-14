StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Hold

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Universal Logistics Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $680.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $53.29.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $382.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 7.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Universal Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

