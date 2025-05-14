Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $10.44. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 63,514 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $2.27. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $33,674.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,550.54. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $143,332 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 145.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 38,446 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $487.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

