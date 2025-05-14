Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 2% After Insider Selling

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $401.38 and last traded at $407.58. Approximately 6,080,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 18,061,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.03.
Specifically, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,150. The trade was a 10.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.92, for a total value of $461,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,716.40. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $409.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.42.
Strategy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.77.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Strategy Company Profile
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
