Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 2% After Insider Selling

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $401.38 and last traded at $407.58. Approximately 6,080,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 18,061,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.03.

Specifically, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,150. The trade was a 10.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.92, for a total value of $461,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,716.40. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $409.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.42.

The firm has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.77.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

