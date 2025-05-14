Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$88.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.89.
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.
