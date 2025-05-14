Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

