Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Group by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 157,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Super Group by 106.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 116,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Super Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Super Group by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,301,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 1,018,664 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Super Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 707,723 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Super Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Super Group Price Performance

NYSE SGHC opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.02 and a beta of 1.01. Super Group Limited has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $495.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.91 million. Super Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Super Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Super Group Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

