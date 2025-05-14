Super Micro Computer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 630,810 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical volume of 487,071 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $101.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

