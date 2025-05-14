Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Price

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

NASDAQ ZD opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at $640,652.19. The trade was a 18.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024 over the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.