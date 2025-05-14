SWK (SWKH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect SWK to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. SWK had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

SWK Stock Performance

SWKH stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. SWK has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

SWK Announces Dividend

SWK Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th.

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

