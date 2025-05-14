T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Trading Down 23.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Get Free Report) were down 23.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 6,900,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 12,522,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Stock Down 23.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $661.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Free Report) by 4,864.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,749 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

