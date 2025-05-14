Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. On average, analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $479.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

