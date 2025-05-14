TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$134.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Onex from C$145.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Onex from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ONEX
Onex Price Performance
Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 68.42%. Research analysts predict that Onex will post 0.4443794 earnings per share for the current year.
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.