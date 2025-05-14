TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$134.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Onex from C$145.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Onex from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Onex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ONEX opened at C$107.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 17.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Onex has a 52 week low of C$85.36 and a 52 week high of C$118.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.39.

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 68.42%. Research analysts predict that Onex will post 0.4443794 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices.

