TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$298.00 to C$307.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$274.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$310.00 to C$300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$283.92.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$258.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$245.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$248.17. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$201.24 and a 52 week high of C$266.00.

In related news, Director Macky Tall purchased 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$243.94 per share, with a total value of C$501,540.64. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

