TD Securities Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$82.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Veritas upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$69.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$65.95 and a 12 month high of C$85.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

