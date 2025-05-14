TD Securities Lowers GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$47.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday.

GDI stock opened at C$33.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19. The company has a market cap of C$805.60 million, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.03. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$29.39 and a twelve month high of C$41.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.07, for a total value of C$155,350.00. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc is engaged in the facility services sector. The company’s operating segment includes Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services and Complementary Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Janitorial Canada segment. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provide a wide range of basic janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning, and dusting, as well as other building services including lawn maintenance, snow removal and other.

