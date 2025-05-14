TD Securities Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $67.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

NYSE NTR opened at $58.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nutrien by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 47,767 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 71,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nutrien by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 158,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

