Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – May 12th

Broadcom, AT&T, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Apollo Global Management, and Zscaler are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services—such as fixed-line and mobile voice, broadband internet, and data transmission. These firms typically generate stable, recurring revenues through subscription-based models and operate in a heavily regulated environment. As a result, telecom stocks are often valued for their steady dividends and defensive characteristics in investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,043,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,191,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.68.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE:T traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $26.94. 30,838,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,485,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $29.03.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $34.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,014.93. 743,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,291. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $844.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $970.58. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a PE ratio of 148.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,067,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded up $6.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,191. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.78.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $10.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.18. 3,595,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,516. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Zscaler stock traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,395. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.14. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $242.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -965.80 and a beta of 1.14.

