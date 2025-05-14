TeraWulf Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 72,970 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average daily volume of 48,116 call options.

TeraWulf Stock Up 10.1%

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 3.00.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WULF shares. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,469,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,997 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $8,632,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 1,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,178,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 1,115,228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in TeraWulf by 419.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,016 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

