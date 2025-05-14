The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $16.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.35 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RKLB. Citigroup cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.04. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,369 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

