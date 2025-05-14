The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OPAL. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of OPAL opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.69. OPAL Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

