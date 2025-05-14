The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 32.64% from the company’s current price.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

TXG stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Mateo purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,237.74. This trade represents a 184.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,865.74. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

