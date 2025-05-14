The Goldman Sachs Group Increases PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $65.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAR. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -278.99 and a beta of 1.76. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 996.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

