The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 127,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

