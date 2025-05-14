The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,148 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Upwork by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 93,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 40,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,845,156.72. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $70,721.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,380.51. This represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,108 shares of company stock worth $3,683,448. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Report on UPWK

Upwork Trading Up 0.6%

UPWK stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.