The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,925 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Up 0.9%

WOOD stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $86.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

