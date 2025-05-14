The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLMN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Hillman Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of HLMN opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $359.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 632,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,211.68. The trade was a 28.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.