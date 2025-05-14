The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.02 per share, for a total transaction of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,607.68. This trade represents a 21.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $437.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $937.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

