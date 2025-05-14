The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.10 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CCS. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.1%

Century Communities stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,426 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

