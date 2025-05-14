The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $996,000 Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

AVDX opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.00 and a beta of 1.14. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVDX shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $446,906.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,164,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $263,995.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,176,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,162.47. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvidXchange Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Stories

