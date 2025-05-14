The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.43 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 9,510 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.20 per share, with a total value of $1,000,452.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,816.80. This represents a 6.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,651.37. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

