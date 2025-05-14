The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7,824.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.