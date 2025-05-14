The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 176 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,768,000 after acquiring an additional 151,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,556,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 47,368.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 62,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL stock opened at $194.88 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.01 and a 52-week high of $364.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.10 and its 200-day moving average is $223.02.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.